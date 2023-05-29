Farm Weekly
McIntosh & Son offers specialised machinery parts training for students

May 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Parts traineeship student with McIntosh Training Academy, Paige Barry with McIntosh & Son northern parts manager Kyle Lance.
A specialised agricultural parts training course has been introduced by agriculture and construction machinery dealership group McIntosh & Son at its in-house registered training organisation.

