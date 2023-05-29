A specialised agricultural parts training course has been introduced by agriculture and construction machinery dealership group McIntosh & Son at its in-house registered training organisation.
The McIntosh Training Academy, which already provides certificate courses for service technicians, now has added a course for parts trainees where they will graduate with a Certificate III in Automotive Sales (AUR31020).
McIntosh & Son is looking to close a gap it recognised in the agriculture industry and has parts traineeships available now.
The certificate course training will be enhanced by McIntosh's Milestone program.
The customised program has been developed by experienced long-serving parts managers and lecturers and allows students direct access to a machinery dealership's parts department.
It also offers unique experiences like inventory management and customer mentors - where a student will partner with a farmer so they can better understand the farmer's operations and gain insight into their priorities and challenges to eventually be able to serve them better.
Paige Barry is one of eight parts trainees in the first cohort of the new course and is undertaking the training while working at the parts counter at McIntosh & Son, Wongan Hills.
"I'm doing a certificate three in automotive sales and the McIntosh & Son Milestone program - which is a bit more about how the parts department works at a dealership," Ms Barry said.
"The Milestone program is about management and leadership, tailored around the agricultural industry, so I will be more qualified than a standard cert three student.
"In the end (after four years), I'll be ready to take on a parts interpreter role or be a parts manager - which is what I'd like to pursue."
Having joined McIntosh's Wongan Hills team last July, Ms Barry did not know about machinery or parts, but found the opportunity to learn interesting, which meant the course was a perfect fit.
"I wanted to learn what kind of parts people needed each day and how they use them," she said.
"Then when McIntosh Training Academy introduced this traineeship, I heard they had plans for us to learn to measure bearings and seals as well as the mechanical and guidance side of things, so I gave it a go."
The course is woven in with her work at the parts counter, allowing her to learn on the job as well as study.
"We do a bit of classroom work that involves a lot of class discussions and then we do some practical classes where we go out to a farm together and learn about different machinery or precision farming technology," Ms Barry said.
"Then we also do our work health and safety (training) which involved going out into the warehouse and identifying hazards.
"We recently went out and got to drive a header and see how the guidance worked on screen, so that was good to learn."
McIntosh & Son developed an in-house apprenticeship program, where students can benefit from a dynamic learning environment in its world-class facilities through McIntosh Training Academy, in 2019.
The first group of students graduated from their apprenticeships late last year.
Kyle Lance, northern parts manager for McIntosh & Son, believes this custom-built pathway for machinery dealership careers will be essential to be able to continue to offer a high level of service to customers.
"As a registered training organisation, our apprentices have the unique opportunity to start immediately on their practical and theoretical training supported by the McIntosh Training Academy lecturers and senior trade specialists," Mr Lance said.
"We're really excited about the parts traineeship, especially when we have students like Paige who have the makings of someone with great technical knowledge, a passion for customer service and an interest in learning - it's the perfect combination.
"Our students graduate industry-ready, specialised in their field and have long-term career prospects within McIntosh & Son and we could confidently offer someone like Paige a management role," he said.
To find out more about courses available via the McIntosh Training Academy or current employment opportunities within the dealership group, see mcintoshandson.com.au/careers/mcintosh-training-academy.
