Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Sammy Wyborn Aboriginal Art a highlight of Herne Hill

By Mal Gill
May 30 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist, artisan and designer Sammy Wyborn at her Swan Valley art gallery, art school, gift shop and cafe with a dress made by another indigenous designer from the bark, seeds and nuts of a broad leaf paperbark tree. Ms Wyborn is planning to launch a fashion line in August with a model wearing this dress.
Artist, artisan and designer Sammy Wyborn at her Swan Valley art gallery, art school, gift shop and cafe with a dress made by another indigenous designer from the bark, seeds and nuts of a broad leaf paperbark tree. Ms Wyborn is planning to launch a fashion line in August with a model wearing this dress.

A quirky blend of indigenous art and cultural awareness is being served with good coffee and home-cooked cuisine offering hints of bush tucker flavours in the Swan Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.