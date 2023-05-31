Farm Weekly

An uplift in Australian grain demand

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
May 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Australia watches world grain stage closely
OVER the past two weeks, this column has tried to outline global wheat fundamentals based on the most recent United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

