New owners for Perkins Machinery

June 12 2023 - 8:00am
McIntosh Group chief executive officer David Capper (left) and McIntosh & Son general manager of its southern dealership group Devon Gilmour (centre), with Perkins Machinery, Narrogin, directors, dealer principal Shane Perkins (second left), Jo West and Chris Perkins.
NARROGIN New Holland, Goldacres, Morris and Honda dealership Perkins Machinery has been purchased by McIntosh & Son.

