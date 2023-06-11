NARROGIN New Holland, Goldacres, Morris and Honda dealership Perkins Machinery has been purchased by McIntosh & Son.
Effective from next month, McIntosh & Son will take over the Perkins business and rebrand its dealership premises at 24 Stewart Rd, Narrogin, making it the 10th McIntosh & Son dealership in Western Australia.
McIntosh & Son also has a service centre in Port Hedland, a dealership in Dalby, Queensland, and owns Purcher International in Geraldton, which it acquired last year, along with Staines Esperance.
Devon Gilmour, general manager McIntosh & Son Albany, Esperance, Katanning and Kulin, will lead the Narrogin branch as part of his southern dealership group, supporting all current staff and departments.
Perkins Machinery directors, Jo West, Shane Perkins and Chris Perkins, said they were proud of the business their family had grown during the past 40 years.
They said they felt the time was right to move the dealership forward with McIntosh & Son.
"We have loved being a part of the Narrogin community in the past 40 years," Jo West said.
"We live locally and all our staff are part of local families.
"We are very proud of being able to offer employment opportunities to local people and just as proud of the quality of people we have working with us in the Perkins Machinery business.
"But it takes the resources of a larger group to meet the changing demands of agriculture."
Dealer principal and sales manager Shane Perkins said he was looking forward to working with McIntosh & Son.
"It will be great to be a part of the next chapter for Narrogin and New Holland," Mr Perkins said.
"McIntosh & Son have proven time and time again to back their product lines with the parts, service and expertise to keep customers and machinery at their peak, so I'm excited about how this will benefit the region."
Chris Perkins said the move was a natural next step for the business and aligned with what they believed to be best for the local customer base.
"We have a positive history with the McIntosh family, they uphold the same community and customer service values that we always have," Chris Perkins said.
"We would not have made the decision unless we knew our growers were in good hands."
Mr Gilmour said he and his team were ready for the expansion and keen to hit the ground running.
"The Perkins family and staff have all been integral in the success of New Holland in the area and we want to continue to grow on the brand's strength in the State," Mr Gilmour said.
"We're grateful that Perkins have chosen us to take the reins of the business.
"There is a really solid team at the dealership already, we plan to nurture current relationships with the customer base and provide the support needed to elevate the branch.
"We're ready for the next stage in the Great Southern and what it means for our customers, current and future."
For more than 65 years, the McIntosh Group has set benchmarks in equipment management solutions, providing customers with unrivalled support in the agricultural and construction industries.
With more than 600 employees Australia-wide, McIntosh & Son maintains that its decision makers remain in the frontline to deliver and nurture a service-first culture.
