Avon Industrial Park set to expand

By Mel Williams
June 24 2023 - 7:00pm
The Avon Industrial Park has been developed to meet the needs of industries servicing the rural, construction, resources and mineral processing markets.
The recent run of good industrial land sales has delivered a strong start to the year for Avon Industrial Park, prompting plans for new industrial land to be released to the market soon.

