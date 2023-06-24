The recent run of good industrial land sales has delivered a strong start to the year for Avon Industrial Park, prompting plans for new industrial land to be released to the market soon.
The estate, a partnership between DevelopmentWA's Industrial Lands Authority, the Avon Community Development Foundation and the Wheatbelt Development Commission, is 18 kilometres north east of Northam and 116km from Perth.
Located just off the Great Eastern Highway, on Leeming Road in Grass Valley (6403), the estate offers strong connections to strategic transport networks, including the Transcontinental Railway.
Those links make it an ideal location for businesses servicing Perth and the Wheatbelt, Goldfields, Mid West and Northern regions.
Only two general industrial lots remain, sized 42,291 square metres and 106,364sqm and priced at $330,000 (ex GST) and $590,000 (ex GST) respectively.
The remaining Stage 2 lots are connected to power and scheme water with access to broadband communications.
The Avon Industrial Park has been developed to meet the needs of industries servicing the rural, construction, resources and mineral processing markets.
In late 2022, Australian grain export giant CBH Group purchased a 105-hectare site there to increase its storage capacity, constructing receival and storage facilities for local growers.
The project was anticipated to generate 140 jobs during construction and 40 jobs in operations and transport after site completion.
Businesses already reaping the benefits at the industrial park include CBH Group, DE Engineers, Waste Equipment Solutions, Coast to Coast Truck Wreckers, CHC Scaffolding, Interquip, Precision Mechanical and Nash Mining & Civil Equipment Rental.
"The Avon Industrial Park is in a strategic location and the Meenaar site supplements the nearby Avon receival site and surrounding sites in the Kwinana South catchment area," CBH Group chief executive Ben Macnamara said.
DE Engineers owner Kevin Prater said it chose the Avon Industrial Park because of the affordability of the land.
"With our products being of such a large nature, we can store a lot more product for use during the year," Mr Prater said.
"And it also brought us closer to the clients who can pick up their own parts, their own products and this has made our relationship a lot stronger."
Nash Mining & Civil Equipment Rental managing director Phil Nash said the move to the park was the perfect one for Nash Bros.
"We love the country atmosphere," Mr Nash said.
"It's worked for us.
"We are close to the regional centre and it is great value.
"It's just a great location."
It was a good idea to move out of Perth, according to Interquip managing director Justin Hardy.
"It is very difficult to send road trains out of the metropolitan area," he said.
"From here, it is easy."
Future general industrial lots are to be released soon, so register to stay informed by visiting developmentwa.com.au/avonindustrialpark or call Phil Melville at CBRE on 0488 203 088.
