Road map for phase-out a concern for transporters

By Victoria Nugent
June 25 2023 - 10:00am
Removing the live sheep trade will have a significant impact on some livestock transporters.
Peak rural transport bodies warn the trucking industry will face a heavy financial impact if live sheep exports are phased-out and could even face additional harassment from animal activists.

