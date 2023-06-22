A group of live sheep export industry stakeholders was invited to parliament on June 21 to show newly appointed Western Australian Premier Roger Cook representatives of the thousands of families and communities who will be detrimentally affected by the Federal Government's policy.
The Opposition has called upon the WA Labor Government to stand up for Western Australians and defend the live sheep export trade against ideological attacks from the Albanese Government.
Member for Roe Peter Rundle stood with colleagues, producers, businesses and families set to be affected by the ban.
"This is yet another in a line of attacks from a Labor Government on regional industries and on hardworking sectors delivering immense benefit for our State," Mr Rundle said.
"We're here today to send a message to the Premier, and his Minister for Agriculture Jackie Jarvis that this industry deserves more than lip service they deserve a State Government fighting for them in Canberra."
Mr Rundle's repeated calls for Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to front communities and explain his attack on their economies are still unanswered.
"Minister Watt owes it to Western Australian producers to look them in the eye while he decimates their industry to hide behind the panel is gutless," Mr Rundle said.
"He may refuse to front up, but the Premier and Ms Jarvis are in a position to force him to the table on the issue.
"What are they doing?
"Where are they?"
During the sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Rundle proposed the motion:
"That this house calls on the Premier to stand up for Western Australians and outline his plan to defend the live sheep export trade against the Albanese Government's ideological attack, which is already crippling regional communities and businesses reliant upon this $130 million industry."
After hearing from Mr Rundle, Liberal Party leader Libby Mettam and The Nationals WA member for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies, Mr Cook said he supported the live sheep export industry, its stakeholders and, above all, WA producers.
However, Mr Cook voted against the Mr Rundle's motion along with 38 other members.
READ MORE:
A WA-led petition from the member for the Agricultural Region, Steve Martin, and Federal Liberal colleagues, member for O'Connor Rick Wilson and senator Slade Brockman, calling for the reversal of the damaging policy, has about 10,000 signatures and.was being presented to federal parliament on June 22.
This follows a petition from The Nationals WA that had more than 2500 signatures and was presented to the WA Parliament, the numbers on both of these petitions highlight claims made by the RSPCA WA that its survey of 800 people proved that 71 per cent of WA residents ant live export banned, which also falsely claimed that a CSIRO-affiliated Voconiq's survey of more than 4500 people was a push poll a claim the organisation have since removed but not publicly retracted.
The independent panel appointed to oversee the live sheep export by sea phase-out report was set to garner a large crowd at their final consultation meeting to be held in Perth on June 23, after travelling to Geraldton, Merredin, Kondinin, Lake Grace and Darkan earlier in the week.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
