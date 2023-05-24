Farm Weekly
Home/Multimedia
Watch

Live sheep export policy links to activist agenda shown in text messages

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FREEDOM of Information search has revealed text messages between the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) and the RSPCA before official announcements were made on the phase-out of the live sheep export industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

More from Legacy redirect multimedia

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.