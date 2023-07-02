Farm Weekly

Active listings fall below 5500 in capital city

MW
By Mel Williams
July 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The number of Perth property sales reported by Real Estate Institute of WA members remain at the high levels of the past few years and well above pre-COVID levels.
The number of Perth property sales reported by Real Estate Institute of WA members remain at the high levels of the past few years and well above pre-COVID levels.

For those looking to invest in the Perth property market, there were some concerning signs late last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.