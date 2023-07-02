For those looking to invest in the Perth property market, there were some concerning signs late last month.
The Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA) said active listings in the capital city dropped below 5500 amid increasing fears of a shortage of homes for sale.
But is it a major shortage of properties coming to market, or is it the high demand and speed at which buyers are snapping them up that's driven active listings to the lowest levels since mid-2010?
To answer this question, REIWA has reviewed recent statistics and trends.
It said demand was keeping active listings low.
Active listings are defined as those properties listed for sale at any one time on reiwa.com.
When sales activity is greater than new listings (new properties coming to the market), active listings fall.
The number of sales reported by REIWA members remain at the high levels of the past few years and well above pre-COVID levels.
In comparison, the number of new listings is lower than in recent years - but still 13 per cent above 2019 levels.
Meanwhile, sales volumes are 63pc above 2019 levels.
The number of sales reported by REIWA members each week has been 10-15pc higher than the number of weekly new listings since mid-April, which has led to the shortfall in active listings.
Since 2010, sales volumes have usually been 15-30pc lower than new listings, which enabled active listings to grow.
For sales to be this much higher than new listings is unusual and has only happened a few times in the past 13 years - and never for two months in a row.
Are fewer people selling?
REIWA reports that there is definitely undersupply in other States, but Perth is in a different position.
Demand has been a much greater factor in the decline in active listings here, while in East Coast markets it is a reflection of seller sentiment.
A big reason for this difference is that in the Eastern States, prices dropped significantly when interest rates started to rise last year, and many sellers have been waiting for prices to recover before putting their home on the market.
Western Australia is more resilient and has held its value in the face of interest rate rises, while remaining much more affordable.
In 2021 and 2022, there was a spike in new listings - as many people who had been waiting to sell during Perth's long downturn took advantage of demand and capital growth.
That spike has now eased.
New listings have dropped-off recently as the weather has cooled.
This is a seasonal trend and it's not unusual to see fewer people selling their property during the winter months.
REIWA said Perth was experiencing unique market conditions.
With homes selling in about two weeks and the difficulty in finding a rental, many people are waiting to buy before they sell.
Buyers are being discerning, so it takes more time for them to find the right property before they will list their current home.
Similarly, the delay in building completions is also keeping people in their current property.
As building completions increase, REIWA expects to see more homes come onto the market.
Should buyers be worried?
Buyers need to be patient and persistent, according to REIWA.
It said new listings were still coming to the market.
The speed of sales does mean that buyers need to have their finances in order so they can act quickly when they see a property they like.
