The unique, WA-developed annual motorbike crop trials tour is heading to the northern Wheatbelt this season.
The ADAMA 2-Wheel Trial Tour is being staged earlier this year from Tuesday, August 22 to Thursday, August 24, aligning with the shorter seasons in the northern agricultural region.
The fully-catered riding and camping tour, complete with support vehicles, will be based from the Mingenew Recreation Centre and will traverse the surrounding region, as well as up to the Geraldton and Chapman Valley areas.
Read about previous years:
Market development manager with ADAMA Australia in WA, Bevan Addison, who has been the architect of the tours and is a keen motorbike rider, said this year's event would once again showcase commercial and industry research, new input technologies and farming and machinery systems, as well as plenty of picturesque bike trails.
"There will be plenty of fun and farming points of interest for tour riders again this year,'' Mr Addison said.
"We will discuss some of the challenges in the region and look at some of the latest crop varieties being developed and research into activities including soil amelioration.
"Various tillage systems and their performance will be a key focal point, along with different farming systems, and we will assess some crop protection products in the field and broader research relevant to the northern region and beyond.''
Mr Addison said the tour would cover some fantastic bike trails as it headed up near Geraldton and through Chapman Valley before looping back to finish at Mingenew.
About 40 motorbike enthusiasts braved inclement weather to enjoy last year's tour in the South West and Great Southern, and many are lining up again this season.
Interested riders have been urged to register for the event as soon as possible, as tour numbers will once again be limited.
A swag or tent, towel and toiletries are all that's required to jump aboard.
More information: Call Bevan Addison on 0427 422 852.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.