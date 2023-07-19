Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

"There will be plenty of fun and farming points of interest for tour riders again this year,''

July 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Showery conditions did not deter motorbike enthusiasts from attending the ADAMA Australia 2-wheel crop trials tour in the South West and Great Southern last season and rider numbers are building again for this years event in the northern agricultural region next month.
Showery conditions did not deter motorbike enthusiasts from attending the ADAMA Australia 2-wheel crop trials tour in the South West and Great Southern last season and rider numbers are building again for this years event in the northern agricultural region next month.

The unique, WA-developed annual motorbike crop trials tour is heading to the northern Wheatbelt this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.