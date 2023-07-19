Farm Weekly
GIWA has delivered an optimistic forecast of 18 million tonnes this harvest after rainfall last month

July 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Much needed rain last month has delivered an optimistic forecast of 18 million tonnes this harvest.
Despite this year's rainfall prediction in the lowest 20-30 per cent of years on the historic record, the latest Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) crop report is predicting an ambitious 18 million tonnes of grain this harvest.

