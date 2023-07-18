Farm Weekly
Hyper yielding crop competition a winner for Caldwell family

By Jasmine Peart
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 2:00pm
Charles Caldwell (left) and Alec Smith inspecting Denison wheat, which is looking quite good for the season. Mr Smith was confident Denison could do amazing things, and would hopefully be outside the frost window, which sounded promising.
WINNING a category, let alone even entering, the hyper yielding crop (HYC) competition was never on Charles Caldwell's mind - rather his focus has always been on pushing the limits of productivity on his Boyup Brook farm.

