One of our driest spots is today our wettest - again

One of the driest spots in Australia has been hit by record-breaking rain over the weekend.
An automated weather station located on the Eyre Highway on WA's western edge of the Nullarbor Plain recorded more than 140mm up to 9am Sunday.
It was about half its annual average rainfall for the year and the Eyre station's wettest day in 136 years of rainfall records.
Forecasters says more rain is expected and totals could even top a year's rain in the week.
WA's Department of Fire and Emergency Services and BOM warn people in Eyre, Rawlinna, Carnegie and Cocklebiddy need to take action now as minor flooding is expected over the coming days.
DFES has also issued a warning for the Eucla district that flooding is possible and be prepared to relocate equipment and livestock.
Locations which may be affected include Carnegie, Cocklebiddy, Eyre and Rawlinna.
Australia's largest operating sheep station Rawlinna already experienced a deluge early last month and has now been hit by another.
Nestled on the Nullarbor Plain, the station covers an area roughly the size of Sydney and runs more than 30,000 Merinos and welcomed the rain after a long, dry spell.
The station recorded almost 100mm late in January and now has been inundated again by the weekend rain.
There has been wild weather right across the nation over the weekend from unexpected desert flooding to record-breaking heatwaves across eastern Australia.
Much of the wet is being driven by the late arrival of another monsoonal front parked across northern Australia.
BOM says a cyclone could possibly develop south of Christmas Island later in the month and move towards the Pilbara coast later in the week.
For the famously dry Nullarbor and Goldfields areas, forecasters says more rain is likely for these arid areas due to a "stalled synoptic pattern marked by a continuous influx of tropical moisture in the north and west of the country".
Weatherzone says "rain gauges are very sparse in that portion of the world, and there are locations estimated to have seen up to about 200mm in the last 24 hours."
Between noon Sunday and Thursday, another 100-300mm is expected to fall.
Warburton, an isolated Aboriginal community on the Great Central Road, about seven hours west of Yulara and Uluru saw 50.8 mm of rain on one day last week, its heaviest daily March rainfall in 13 years.
Bryah (WA) with 59.6mm received its heaviest daily rainfall for March for 51 years.
Wandie Creek (NT) recorded 99.8mm, the heaviest daily rainfall for March in 25 years.
Edithburg and Clare in SA saw their highest March temperatures in 31 and 28 years, respectively, while Walpeup and Bairnsdale in Victoria experienced their highest March temperatures in 26 and 24 years, respectively.
Forecasters said the record rain and heatwaves are connected.
"This record-breaking rainfall is occurring due to the setup of a blocking high over the eastern states that is triggering a heatwave," Weatherzone said.
"This high is preventing a trough, along with the jetstream overhead, from tracking east, thereby forcing it to remain virtually stationary over the coming days.
"The location of the jet stream is right in the path of the developing monsoon over northern Australia.
"This is acting as a giant funnel, forcing moisture from the Coral Sea, Arafura Sea and the Indian Ocean into an atmospheric river over the region."
