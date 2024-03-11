Farm Weekly
Home/News

Vital east-west highway and rail line cut by outback floods

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 12 2024 - 8:33am, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rail damage discovered at Tarcoola in outback SA back in 2022. Work crews are heading out to investigate if any damage has occurred to the track from this week's flooding with the highway and train closed. Picture: Australian Rail Track Corporation.
Rail damage discovered at Tarcoola in outback SA back in 2022. Work crews are heading out to investigate if any damage has occurred to the track from this week's flooding with the highway and train closed. Picture: Australian Rail Track Corporation.

Australia has been cut in half again from east to west because of outback flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.