Heartfelt thanks from our biggest sheep station for flood messages

The West Australian government is preparing for an extended closure of freight links to eastern Australia.
Transport Minister Rita Saffioti yesterday said an emergency team had been established to manage the cutting of both the Eyre Highway and Trans-Australian Railway after flooding rains fells across the Nullarbor.
After another burst of rain yesterday, some isolated areas have received their entire average year's rain in the past four days.
The highway was opened for seven hours yesterday (Tuesday) between Norseman and Eucla to allow trucks and interstate travellers to continue their journeys during daylight hours but was closed again around 5pm.
Ms Saffioti said the Eyre Highway was again expected to reopen around 10am today (Wednesday) but there could be further closures during the rest of the week.
"The feedback from suppliers, and in particular major retailers, is they do have enough stock in place, but it is something we'll watch very closely," Ms Saffioti said.
The Indian Pacific has been cancelled until at least the weekend.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation said work crews would identify whether repairs were needed after flood waters receded.
Sections of the line had been submerged by floodwaters.
"Given the weather systems intensity and continued rain, it is expected the line will remain closed until later in the week," a spokesman said yesterday.
Sections of Great Northern Highway in the north have also been closed due to floods with a tropical cyclone expected to form off the Pilbara coast later in the week.
Cocklebiddy, a remote roadhouse on the Eyre Highway in the flooding area, received another 130mm yesterday from the slow moving trough which is expected to start clearing today.
That's more than 320mm for the past four days - average annual rainfall there in the Nullarbor is 326mm.
A moist airmass drawn southward from the tropics is combining with a trough to produce a band of heavy rainfall, with embedded thunderstorms capable of locally intense falls.
In the middle of all the rain has been Australia's biggest sheep station at Rawlinna.
"We just wanted to say thank you to everyone for their concern and support," station management posted on social media yesterday.
"As you can imagine we're all a bit emotional and overwhelmed tonight but all the Jacks and Jills are safe and dry with only the poor ol' Manager, his dad, the Overseers and Head Jillaroo left on site.
"The homestead is almost completely under water but it's also worth mentioning that it's built on the edge of a depression/donga so the water was bound to pool there (we just never imagined we'd get this much!!).
"The paddocks are likely very wet too but Rawlinna sheep are not silly and we are hopeful they've all found high ground. As soon as we can get back in the air we'll be out there to check on them."
The WA government has also warned Australia Post customers to expect mail and parcel delays while the highway and rail remains closed.
Meanwhile, police are scouring the flooded outback for a group of people who have been reported missing.
The group, with children aged between seven and 17, left in two cars from Kalgoorlie-Boulder on Sunday headed to the remote Aboriginal community of Tjuntjuntjara about 600km away.
WA Police Inspector Mick Kelly said the weather conditions have hampered search efforts.
"Concerns are held due to the fact that we have had severe weather and rain and more has been forecast over the next 24 hours and we have been unable to make contact with the occupants," he said.
Police are searching for two vehicles, a 1986 Toyota Landcruiser with licence plates A683, and a white Mitsubishi Triton utility with plates KBC8881.
