'The Quiet Farmer' speaks up on Ag Day

A short video created by a grassroots group of farmers and graziers that is passionate about sharing the stories of agriculture in Australia and engaging with the wider community, is hitting the airwaves in time for National Agriculture Day today.

Described as a story of tradition, strength, hope and resilience from the heart of rural Australia, the Queensland Food Future group has created a third video as part of its A True Story initiative that aims to give the farming community a voice.

Its previous two videos have had over 500,000 views in total and its social media campaign since May 2018 has reached 5.5 million people.



Queensland Food Future president Josie Angus said the latest video, The Quiet Farmer, encapsulated farming and grazing's proud heritage and traditions, combining them with innovation and the true stories of sustainability, biodiversity and animal stewardship that were cornerstones of their existence.



"Our farmers can be too quiet," she said.

"The Quiet Farmer also answers some of the blind judgement that is passed on our industry, often based on very little knowledge of what farming in Australia is really like.

"Australians have shown tremendous support for our farmers in their time of need and this is our way to reach out in return.



"The intention of The Quiet Farmer is to try to let people know who we are, and why we do what we do," Ms Angus explained.

The grassroots initiative is being launched nationally with an online campaign, including television advertising, print media and radio coverage.

It has received seed funding from farming families and recent backing from agribusinesses, including Platinum partner Elders.



The Quiet Farmer was directed and produced by regional production house Rabbit Hop Films in Moree, NSW, with director Sascha Estens and cinematographer Geoff Thomas.

"We live a long way from our consumers - it can be hard to give people a glimpse of what we do to show them our land, our animals, our soil, the way we produce food and fibre - but technology can help us to share this unique land through the lens of producers," Ms Angus said.

"We want the Australian public to know that Australian farmers are world leading, and adapt and change is all they have ever known.



"Australia's farmers would like to let you know that we want exactly the same things that we all do - healthy food and fibre that is good for us and our children, land and environment that is rich in biodiversity, and vibrant regional communities.

"We love that it matters to Australian consumers where their food and fibre comes from - it matters to us too."

The group is also celebrating the day with a black tie gala dinner in a secret paddock location under the stars, where renowned catering company Tall Poppy Catering from Rockhampton is bringing their mobile kitchen and chefs to prepare a tailored three-course menu with central Queensland produce and food products sourced for the occasion.



