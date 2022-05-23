Farm Weekly
More rain and gusty winds ahead says Bureau of Meteorology

Updated May 23 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:41am
Windy and wet conditions to continue

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected for South West Western Australia in the next 24 hours as a deep low pressure system to the south west is moving north-east.

