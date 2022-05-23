Windy and wet conditions to continue

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected for South West Western Australia in the next 24 hours as a deep low pressure system to the south west is moving north-east.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the latest advice at 3.30pm today.
Widespread damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts to around 100 km/h, are possible across most parts of the South West Land Division until Tuesday morning.
The windiest conditions will be experienced closer to the coast and very isolated locally destructive winds in excess of 125 km/h may be possible if thunderstorms become severe.
Hail is also possible.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for locations south of Jurien Bay, extending from the coast to the Darling Scarp until Tuesday morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 60 mm are possible.
In the next 24 hours, Perth may receive 50 mm of rainfall with heavier totals possible in the hills, while agricultural areas west of Wagin and Cunderdin could potentially see totals of 20-30 mm.
Elsewhere, rainfall is expected to be in the 5-15 mm range.
The low is forecast to be near the south west coast around midnight tonight and is then expected to move eastwards parallel to the southern Western Australia coast during Tuesday morning, then weaken and move south east during Tuesday afternoon.
This weather system is expected to be windier than a typical front, bringing weather we typically see around twice a year.
A strong cold front also moved across the South West Land Division on Sunday afternoon and evening, producing severe thunderstorms.
Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours to 9am today include 54.8 mm in Barrow Island, 42.4 mm in Dwellingup and 30.4 mm in Perth Metro.
The Bureau is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
