New plan to get live export out of Freo

WHILE the newly-elected Albanese Federal government is on a collision course with the national live export industry, the State government appears to be committing to Western Australia's live sheep export industry.
In State Budget Estimates committee meeting last Wednesday, the WA Labor government reiterated plans to relocate live export berth facilities from the busy Fremantle port to another location – contradicting the stance taken to the polls just under two weeks ago by their Federal counterparts to phase-out live sheep exports.
The government has set aside $2 million to assess relocation options.
This is the latest plan to relocate live export from Fremantle, something that has been on the agenda of different State governments for a long time.
During questioning about future plans for the Fremantle Port Authority, Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the government was looking at the potential of relocating the trade, as well as the roll-on, roll-off vehicle berth as part of the port upgrades.
Ms Saffioti said the live sheep relocation study was being conducted through Westport, a WA government entity that is set up to investigate, plan and build a future port in Kwinana with integrated road and rail transport networks.
It is understood the car berth could be relocated somewhere between North Quay and Kwinana, however Ms Saffioti was non-committal on where the live export berth would be.
"We will look at the live sheep trade and every option will be examined in relation to where it can go, but business cases will be developed as best concept," Ms Saffioti said.
"As I said, it may be existing ports or new ports, but there will be an analysis of all possible locations."
When The Nationals WA Moore MLA Shane Love asked if that could include somewhere in the Kwinana zone, Ms Saffioti replied with "yes".
Later on Mr Love's party colleague, Roe MLA Peter Rundle, quizzed the minister for more specific thoughts on a possible location.
Ms Saffioti responded by saying a discussion was needed with industry and that "there are two differing views".
"One is that we head north and the other is that we head south," Ms Saffioti said.
"There are two very divergent views on where livestock could be traded from.
"We are at a very early assessment stage and I would rather consult the industry before we make those decisions so that it does not create unnecessary concern."
On the back of the Australian Labor Party's pledge to eventually phase-out the live export industry, Mr Rundle was quick to ask if WA Labor still supported the industry's ongoing future.
"I think the Premier made the position pretty clear," Ms Saffioti said.
"That is why we will continue to work on an alternative port for the livestock trade."
