Farm Weekly

2022 Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science for Murdoch University's Peter Langridge

June 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murdoch University's honorary professor in Biotechnology and Agriculture, Peter Langridge.

MURDOCH University's honorary professor in Biotechnology and Agriculture, Peter Langridge, is one of 22 Australians recognised for their outstanding contributions to science.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.