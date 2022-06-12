Farm Weekly
Home/Weather
Free

Department of Fire and Emergency Services alert for Lower South West, South West and Great Southern

Updated June 12 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe weather alert for tonight

If you live in the South West, South Coastal and parts of South East Coastal and Great Southern districts. you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tonight, says the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.