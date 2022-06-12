Severe weather alert for tonight

If you live in the South West, South Coastal and parts of South East Coastal and Great Southern districts. you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tonight, says the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
Locations which may be affected include Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Katanning, Manjimup, Margaret River, Mount Barker and Narrogin.
This is unusual weather that could cause damage to homes and make travel dangerous.
WHAT TO DO:
If you are away from home contact family or friends to prepare your property.
WEATHER DETAILS:
At 7.52am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology advised a vigorous cold front associated with a deepening low pressure system is approaching southwest WA this evening.
The low will track eastward along the southern coast overnight before weakening later on Monday.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 kilometres per hour with peak gusts of about 100km/h are likely through parts of south western WA.
Winds will develop about the South West district from this evening, spreading to the remainder of the warning area overnight.
Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts are also possible over southwestern WA from late morning, if these develop a separate severe thunderstorm warning will be issued.
This front is expected to produce dangerous weather that is only seen once every three to four years in the South West.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars.
Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter or Facebook.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
