11 Kimberley organisations receive Water Corporation's Kimberley Community Grants.

June 12 2022 - 10:00am
Kimberley groups tap into grants

Eleven not-for-profit groups in the Kimberley have been awarded funding totalling more than $70,000, as part of Water Corporation's Kimberley Community Grants Scheme.

