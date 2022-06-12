Kimberley groups tap into grants

Eleven not-for-profit groups in the Kimberley have been awarded funding totalling more than $70,000, as part of Water Corporation's Kimberley Community Grants Scheme.
Water Minister Dave Kelly has announced the grant recipients, which included community groups, not-for-profits, and a local school and library, at presentation ceremonies in Kununurra and Broome.
The scheme, a partnership between Water Corporation and the Lions Club of Broome, was created to support grassroots initiatives that enhance the lives of communities across the region.
Funding is provided through the sale of Rhodes grass hay produced at Water Corporation's Broome North Water Resource Recovery Facility.
Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has provided more than $517,000 in support to 91 not-for-profit and community groups across the Kimberley region.
For more information about the Kimberley Community Grants Scheme - watercorporation.com.au/kcgrants
"Each year, we receive numerous worthy applications for grants from local schools and not-for-profits, and this year was no exception," said Water Minister Dave Kelly.
"This year's funding will see communities across the region benefit from a range of initiatives and projects funded by the grants to develop a number of youth-focused facilities, events and programs.
"The scheme will also provide support to local events that bring tourism to the Kimberley region, and improved amenities for local schools, community groups and a wildlife rescue.
"Since 2016, we've provided more than $517,000 in grants to kick-start an array of grassroots initiatives that have, and will continue to, enhance the lives of communities across Kimberley."
Kimberley MLA Divina D'Anna said it was fantastic to see so many community-based initiatives and events going forward with the support of the Water Corporation's Kimberley Community Grants Scheme.
"I am excited that so many community groups, not-for-profit organisations and other worthy recipients are sharing in these grants which contribute greatly to our region at the grassroots level," Ms D'Anna said.
"I look forward to visiting some of these projects and events to see firsthand how the grants are benefiting the Kimberley region."
