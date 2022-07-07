WA market slumps at the end season

Farm Weekly

WA market drops at the Western Wool Centre

By Mal Gill
July 7 2022 - 11:00am
AFTER hitting a two-year high point in the middle of the month, the WA wool market sagged to a disappointing end of the selling season last week.

