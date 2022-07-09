Farm Weekly

Eastern Districts Football League's Nukarni Demons and Burracoppin Cats face off in their 100th year

By Shannon Beattie
July 9 2022 - 10:00am
Having both played their first games in 1923, the Nukarni (left) and Burracoppin football clubs have stood the test of time.

A CENTURY of rivalry came to a head on Saturday when two teams celebrating their 100th year of playing the great game in the Eastern District Football League (EDFL) went toe-to-toe once more.

