High prices spark share farming interest

PRICE barriers to entry have young farmers questioning if they will ever own a farm and have forced them to search for alternatives, such as sharefarming.
A recent National Australia Bank (NAB) Regional & Agribusiness Horizons report, found that since 1990, the average value of farms (both land and fixed improvements) has increased by more than 220 per cent.
Elders Real Estate State real estate manager Drew Cary said the trend could create a resurgence in interest in share farming.
"Because of the land shortage, farmers are looking for ways to resolve an old problem in a different way," Mr Cary said.
"How do we get more land?
"If we can't lease, if we can't buy it, can we share farm it?
"There are people out there who are willing to give up some of the cost and some of the control but share in the upside."
Whether it is share farming, lease to buy, vendor finance or partnership, Cultivate Farms chief execuitve officer Samuel Marwood said while finding someone to share with could be difficult, it was much easier than expecting to have millions of dollars to own a farm outright from the start.
"Don't expect you can one day magically afford a farm," Mr Marwood said.
"Become a great farmer by working for someone else, then build relationships with farmers across the region and always let people know you are keen on owning your farm.
"One day someone will want to partner with you and you are on your pathway to farm ownership."
Both NAB regional and agribusiness business banking executive Julie Rynski and Mr Cary warned farmers to be careful with who they partner with, as share farmers can run into personality conflicts.
"You've just got to make sure the personalities are compatible," Ms Rynski said.
"I think there is a lot of demand for share farming, but the downside is that it's a marriage," Mr Cary said.
"How do you deal with the conflicts that inevitably arise?
"Perhaps you are not getting enough return on the land because you're not doing enough work to the land.
"In that scenario you've got no control."
Mr Marwood's main advice to young farmers who dream of owning their own farm is to stay determined.
"Don't get discouraged if you are aiming to own your farm, build many relationships, get inspired by others who have worked to own their farm and be persistent," he said.
"If you want something badly enough, you'll find a way to get it.
"We encourage thousands of farmers across Australia to pursue their dreams of ownership and show them that it is possible.
"This gives them the energy each day to keep pursuing relationships in the expectation this will enable them to own their farm."
High land prices that were pushing young people out of the market were being seen Australia-wide and weren't exclusively a regional problem.
"It mirrors if somebody is trying to buy a house in the capital city, they encounter the same problem, deposits can't always keep pace," Ms Rynski said.
"Regional families are no different to city families, mum and dad can't always give property and mum and dad can't always give a deposit, therefore it does make it more challenging.
NAB Australian Capital Territory business banking executive Naomi Stuart said the trend of demand for regional, rural and agricultural property outpacing most Australian capitals was is great news for owners.
"But affordability and infrastructure are becoming critical in some regions," Ms Stuart said.
Mr Marwood said that young farmers had always struggled with affording a multi-million dollar farm.
"If you look at newspapers from years ago, farm ownership was hard for the next generation," Mr Marwood said.
"High prices have always been a concern for the next generation when it comes to the prospects of farm ownership.
"No doubt there are places across Australia that are unaffordable, even for farmers who are well established."
This steady rise in prices has been boosted by under 35-year-olds, who may have left the farm at an early age but were moving back post COVID-19.
"I have this conversation with our customers all the time, sometimes I too am surprised at what something has gone for per hectare," Ms Rynski said.
"The standard line my customers usually say to me is 'well, they're not making any more land'."
