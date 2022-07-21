Farm Weekly

Chicago Board of Trade spot wheat prices dropped $56/t

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
July 21 2022 - 2:00am
Grain is trading well above best published prices growers should offer their grain for sale to all buyers to find the real value of their grain.

IN Australian dollar terms, Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) spot wheat futures lost almost $56 per tonne last week to close Friday night Australian time at $422/t.

