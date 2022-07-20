Farm Weekly
State government and GRDC announced $20.4m WA Farm Systems project

By Bree Swift
July 20 2022 - 5:00am
Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) western region panel chairman Darrin Lee (left) with WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan and GRDC managing director Nigel Hart at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Developments South Perth trial plots.

A $20.4 million research project to provide new insights for the grains industry to increase its productivity, sustainability and profitability in low and medium rainfall zones was announced on Tuesday by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

