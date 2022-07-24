Make sure you enter our HiLux competition

TIME is running out to give yourself a chance to win Farm Weekly's 100th anniversary Toyota HiLux ute, valued at $68,300 including GST.
Whether you have big or small hectares, or even no hectares at all, this latest model twin cab HiLux ute would be a cherished addition to any household.
And to ensure eligibility and put yourself in the running is a pretty simple process:
Multiple entries can go in the one envelope as they are all individually opened and placed in the competition barrel.
It's not the first time Farm Weekly has given away a Toyota HiLux ute, the last time was in 2015.
But this one is extra special - it is branded with the paper's 100th anniversary logo and symbolises Farm Weekly's agricultural footprint over 100 years of publishing and the many special relationships it has forged along the way.
All in the quest to bring you, our audience, the latest news and information, week-in, week-out.
Our partners on this special occasion are long-time Farm Weekly client New Town Toyota/Kalamunda Toyota, which has been with us on each of our previous Toyota HiLux ute giveaways, and Elders Limited, the 183-year-old company that started what is now Farm Weekly as its own in-house publication in 1922.
The winner will be drawn in the Elders shed at 2pm on day two of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days on Thursday, August 25. Entries close on Monday August 22, so you cannot take entries with you to Dowerin. See details and entry forms on pages 25 and 77 in Section 1 of today's Farm Weekly.
