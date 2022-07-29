David Milne lived through an FMD epidemic in Scotland during the 1960s.
While some time has passed, the memories are long-lasting and the terrible impact the outbreak had on the agricultural industry and beyond cannot be forgotten.
Advertisement
Having experienced FMD first-hand, the thought of the disease now infecting livestock at his Esperance-based stud, Parmango farm, is terrifying.
"It is so contagious and if people are arriving from Bali more frequently it seems to be that we are sitting ducks waiting," Mr Milne said.
READ MORE:
"If they don't ban travel or do something about it it won't be a matter of will it come, it will be a matter of when.
"With the value of cattle it could be millions of dollars lost and many years of hard work and breeding.
"It is really worrying, it's not like we'd be able to buy them again."
Mr Milne labelled Ms MacTiernan's comments as completely and totally out of touch.
He hoped everything was being done at the border to keep the disease out, particularly when it came to punishing people, who tried to illegally smuggle meat products into the country.
"The penalties aren't harsh enough, people are willing to take the risk and hope they won't get caught," he said.
"They should be incarcerated.
"It is very concerning that our ag minister would say that when she is meant to have the best interest of the farmers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.