Prices improve at Western Wool Centre

By Mal Gill
August 23 2022 - 11:00pm
First positive move in the market

WOOL prices pulled out of a four-week dive at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week, ahead of no local auctions this week so brokers and buyers can attend Wool Week functions in Melbourne.

