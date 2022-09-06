AT Marchagee, Michael O'Callaghan started selling his canola in October last year and the last contract he made was in July this year.
He had forward sold 0.6 tonnes to the hectare, with prices varying from as low as $782/t to an astonishing high of $1115/ha.
"Currently we are averaging $980 and we do also get some money for oil," Mr O'Callaghan said.
"We have only done a small percentage of forward contracting, but considering in the first week of July the early barley was severely stressed, selling much more of any grain would have been risky.
"Pretty much every farmer in the State at the moment would be asking why didn't they forward sell more, but we just never know what's going to happen with prices."
Ultimately, Mr O'Callaghan said he was lucky to be in a position where he has forward sold enough canola that he can wait, watch the international markets and keep an eye on the trends.
"It's stabilised as such for now and is waiting for indicators from the world and my prediction, with absolutely no certainty, is that it should go back up," he said.
"In saying that, the canola price will likely go back up internationally and Australia will probably not benefit on the full world price, so we would as a minimum need to see the buffer or basis as it is at the moment remain.
"If the gap between international prices and local prices increases then we all need to be asking some solid questions."
In Australia, logistical issues have been in place for many months now and all marketers know the position they are in.
It is a well-known problem which is not just limited to CBH and has meant growers around the country have suffered in regards to grain prices.
"Hopefully WA can realise the full benefit of the co-operative structure and we see a rapid improvement in grain movement to port," Mr O'Callaghan said.
"Although the State government needs to play its part, the rail and road problems are out of CBH's hands."
Moving from the short to the long-term, it's set to be an interesting period with high grain prices needed for farmers to avoid potentially looking at negative budgets.
"Farming has flipped into an extremely difficult situation with all inputs extremely high and going into next year it's looking diabolical for all aspects of planting a crop," he said.
"Farming continually brings new challenges and trying to predict grain forward prices is just one aspect of farming that has become extremely difficult."
