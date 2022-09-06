Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Michael O'Callaghan, Marchagee talks about canola prices

By Shannon Beattie
September 6 2022 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marchagee grower Michael OCallaghan forward sold three canola contracts above $1000 a tonne.

AT Marchagee, Michael O'Callaghan started selling his canola in October last year and the last contract he made was in July this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.