Under the hammer results
THERE is no better gauge of success than satisfied clients and for Mollerin Rock Dohne stud, Cadoux, they certainly had those in spades at their annual onfarm ram sale recently.
A larger number of rams saw figures increase across the board and every registered buyer secured purchases, with all bar one taking home multiple sires for their breeding programs.
Increasing its offering to 105 rams, up by 25 from the previous year's sale, 98 of the sires sold under the hammer to realise a top price of $3400.
The top price was a lift of $1100 on last year's sale top price and the $1383 average was up by $60.
The total numbers sold rose by 19 under the hammer, with two more sold post sale, taking this to 21 and finally the overall sale gross of $135,550 was $31,050 more than last year.
Testament to the quality available, there were seven rams in total that sold for above the previous year's sale top and five of those were $3000 and above.
Elders stud stock representative and Mollerin Rock Dohne stud classer, Nathan King, said the outstanding results were a reflection of the quality line-up penned by Mollerin Rock Dohne stud principal Mitch Applegate.
"We are absolutely rapt with the results of today's sale," Mr King said.
"We are very happy with the amount of great comments on the rams in today's sale, from clients and people that came for a look.
"We thought they were good, but having the supporting comments from the most important people, the buyers, proves the work being done by Mitch has all been well and truly worth it.
"We have been working on the Dohne wool quality, increasing the crimp and nourishment.
"We have been able to do this and all without compromising the Dohne quality and type."
Mr King said it was great to see young stud breeders like Mr Applegate doing so well building their stud up and achieving deserved results.
Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry was also impressed with the outcome, but more so in the breeding program and the uniformity of every animal in the shed.
"This was certainly the best line-up of sheep I have witnessed here, in the three years I have been at the sale," Mr Curry said.
"They have big bodies, are very correct and have improved wools throughout the catalogue.
"It was a very even line-up of rams right through from pen one to pen 105 and the competition really showed this.
"The reward for all their hard work was reflected in the rise in top prices and the average."
For Graeme and Angela Sims, MO & MY Sims, Beverley, a return to the Mollerin Rock Dohne ram sale for only their second year was a given after attending in 2021.
"We were very impressed after coming to the sale last year," Mr Sims said.
"Nathan King put us onto them last year, as he is also our classer.
"These sheep have good growth, size and length and nice bright wool."
The Sims family purchased two rams for an average of $2875.
Having bred Dohnes for about 20 years, Mr Sims said he knew what he was looking for.
The $3400 top-priced ram was number 23 in the book and had solid competition from the outset.
The single drop, 92 kilogram ram exhibited Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 6.0 weaning weight (WWT), 7.1 post weaning weight (PWT), 7.7 yearling bodyweight (YWT), 0.3 yearling eye muscle depth (YMD), 15.4 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW),
-0.5 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), -0.1 yearling coefficient of variation (YCV), a Dohne index of 175.4 and May wool figures of 15.9 micron and a 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF) .
In a close second at $3300 was the ram in pen 29, that was knocked down to AN & E Tunstill, Kalannie.
The 93kg single born ram had ASBVs of 5.1 WWT, 6 PWT, 5.9 YWT, 0.4 EMD, 18.7 YCFW, -0.1 YFD, -0.3 YCV, Dohne index of 175.9 and wool figures of 16.8 micron and 99.9pc CF.
The Tunstills purchased four Mollerin Rock sires, for an average of $2500.
The day's volume buyer was regular return client Gavin Hagboom and son Ashton, WR Hagboom & Co, South Dowerin.
Mr Hagboom said they originally started breeding Dohnes back in 1998, purchasing some of the first embryos in Western Australia.
The Hagbooms have since become purely commercial breeders, but know their Dohne sheep very well.
"Nathan King is also our classer and so we know we are on a very similar type to the Mollerin Rock Dohnes," Mr Hagboom said.
"We looked at the rams with good weaning weights and eye muscle depth when buying today.
"Having worked with Nathan for years, we have the fleece/wool right.
"We are working on size and the body now, to give us even more market options for our lambs."
The Hagbooms purchased 10 rams to a top price of $3250 and an average of $1850.
"It was that type of year, where you had to spend more to get a few more," Mr Hagboom said.
Another regular volume buyer, M & M O'Driscoll, Grass Valley, ended up winning the bids on eight rams, to a top of $1750 and an average of $1150.
Elders Wongan Hills branch manager and agent, Jeff Brennan, purchased 12 sires on behalf of several clients for an average of $908, and leaving with a ute load of nine rams was W Emmott & Sons, Moonijin, for an average of $783.
Mr Applegate said he was extremely happy with the sale results.
"I am really happy that our breeding objectives are paying off," Mr Applegate said.
"I think we have definitely gotten more consistency throughout the sale, with the prices made showing this.
"It was great that people got to fill their quota of rams too."
