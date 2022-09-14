Farm Weekly
Shirlee Downs White Suffolk makes $1400

By Kyah Peeti
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
With the $1400 top-priced White Suffolk ram sold by the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, at last weeks Shirlee Downs and Wendenlea Ram Sale at Bencubbin were Elders Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters (left) and top price buyer, Des Tilbrook, CA & DA Tilbrook, Tammin.

THE Bencubbin ram shed was a hive of activity when the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading and the Wendenlea stud, Boddington, held a combined ram sale after purchasing the White Suffolk and Suffolk flocks respectively from the Blackbutt stud.

