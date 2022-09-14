Farm Weekly

Brad Egan wins two major farming awards

By Shannon Beattie
September 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Scaddan farmer Brad Egan was the winner of the 2022 Young Farmer of the Year Award and Award for Excellence in Innovation. Photo by Rosie Henderson.

SINCE he returned to the family farm at Scaddan, Brad Egan has spent countless hours gathering and crunching data.

