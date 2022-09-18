Farm Weekly
Chirniminup Dohnes top $4100

By Jodie Rintoul
September 18 2022 - 5:00am
With the $4100 top-priced ram at last weeks Chirniminup on-property Dohne ram sale at Nyabing were Chirniminup principal Rachel Browne (left), Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Katanning agent Mark Warren, Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis and buyer Tim Pyle, Millstream Pastoral, Manypeaks.

IT was a big day at Nyabing recently for the Browne family's Chirniminup Dohne stud when it hosted its annual on-property sale and achieved some impressive results including a rise in average of $299 and a top price of $4100.

