A further 11 White Suffolks were purchased by Jandacross Pty Ltd at an average of $832, while four buyers snapped up 10 rams each - Neild Farming, Hyden at an average of $1380; AWN Esperance at an average of $1250; TF & JM Robinson Pty Ltd, York, at an average of $845; and SD & MT Lucchesi, Kulin, at an average of $1160.