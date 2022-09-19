Farm Weekly
Cheetara White Suffolk peaks at $3300

By Linda Sharman
September 19 2022 - 10:00am
Ellen Walker and Andrew de Gruchy, Warranine Park, Brookton, bought the top-priced Cheetara ram, paying $3300 for a White Suffolk. They are pictured with daughters Matilda, 1, and Zoe, 3, Elders Narembeen branch manager Colin Olgivie, Cheetara stud principal Nick Cheetham and Elders Narembeen livestock representative James King.

THE 10th annual on-property sale for the Cheetara stud was certainly an occasion to remember.

