Busy shipping period ahead

THE rest of 2022 is set to be a busier grain shipping and selling season than usual, with CBH Group's shipping stem filled to the brim and marketers trading more by the day.
Currently, CBH is expecting to export more than 5 million tonnes of grain from now until the end of the calendar year.
That includes record shipping from October to November to reduce carry-over as the State heads into harvest, with approximately 115 vessels booked to fulfil this task.
"That compares to previous seasons, where we ship approximately 2.7mt on average between October-December," said a CBH spokesman.
"Throughout this period, CBH will be exporting canola and lupins to Europe, malt barley to South East Asia, feed barley to the Middle East and wheat to Korea and Japan."
In the most recent shipping year - which runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 - CBH shipped over 1mt every month, with the exception of October last year which was only 400,000t.
That's according to Australian Crop Forecasters (ACF) which said the co-operative had already loaded 418,000t for this month, as of September 13, and had another 900,000t showing as forward bookings.
The average so far for this shipping season is 1.3mt per month, which is the largest on record and in comparison, last season the average was 1mt and the year prior it was 800,000t.
Wheat accounted for most of the exports at 9mt so far, which was also a record, and canola made another milestone with 2.65mt shipped which beat the previous best of 1.8mt set in 2016/17 and 2013/14.
Barley was the only main commodity not to have its most impressive shipping season, with 3.7mt exported so far this year, compared to 3.9mt in 2018/19.
"Canola exports were aided by Canada's poor production which saw massive demand for the commodity," said ACF senior insights manager James Maxwell.
"Because the price was so high and there were better margins, we saw a prioritisation of canola exports over barley, particularly earlier in the shipping season."
For Clear Grain Exchange (CGX), there have been 43 buyers in the State who have purchased grain through the independent service since October 1 last year.
According to managing director Nathan Cattle, buyers of WA grain can range from bulk exporters, container exporters, domestic end users, domestic traders or international traders.
"The more grain that can move through the ports and the more participants that can get access to port capacity, has a flow on effect in giving more confidence to other buyers and traders to be involved and trade the risk," Mr Cattle said.
"In my view that's a good thing for growers as it creates more demand for their grain and shows the value that can be returned to growers when everyone plays their part in the industry.
"We want as many buyers as possible trying to buy WA grain, whilst making sure growers are protected at all times."
