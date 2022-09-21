Farm Weekly

Anthracnose and phomopsis pod infections detected

By Shannon Beattie
September 21 2022 - 5:00am
Anthracnose visible on the lupin stem. Photos by Ciara Beard, DPIRD.

MODERATE to severe anthracnose, as well as phomopsis pod infection, has been found in several lupin crops near Geraldton by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) crop disease surveillance.

