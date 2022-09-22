NOMINATIONS are open for the 2023 Rural Women's Awards, which celebrates the essential role women play in regional Australia.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) acting director general Heather Brayford said women living and working in regional and rural WA were encouraged to consider nominating for the State award.
"The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award is Australia's leading accolade, empowering and celebrating the leadership of women involved in rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities," Ms Brayford said.
"I encourage WA women who are passionate about their work and communities and want to build their skills and networks to consider this fantastic award.
"The State winner receives a $15,000 bursary to support their project, business or program which benefits the rural community, who then goes on to compete for the national title.
"Applicants must have an existing project, business or program which is up and running, or will soon be operating."
Denmark-based farmer and online business operator Louise O'Neill won the 2022 WA award.
Ms O'Neill runs Farm Life Fitness, which aims to overcome the constraints of long distances in the bush to deliver one-on-one coaching and live online group fitness workouts.
Her mission is to provide an online community where rural populations can reach out and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.
Ms O'Neill has been able to use her WA bursary to work with a business coach and take on a new staff member, a specialist coach for pre and post pregnancy training.
Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award close on Wednesday, October 19.
The WA awards are supported by DPIRD, Westpac, CBH Group and RRR Network.
