2023 Rural Women's Awards now open

September 22 2022 - 10:00am
Denmark-based farmer and online business operator Louise ONeill won this years WA Rural Womens Award.

NOMINATIONS are open for the 2023 Rural Women's Awards, which celebrates the essential role women play in regional Australia.

