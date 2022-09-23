Farm Weekly

AgConnectWA event at Windsor Hotel, South Perth

By Shannon Beattie
September 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speaking on the night and addressing the topic of anyone can ag were GrainGrowers Limited grower engagement officer WA, Alan Meldrum (left), CBH Group manager government and industry relations Kellie Toddman and Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager south WA, Justin Lynn.

THE next generation of the agricultural industry gathered at the Windsor Hotel in South Perth on Saturday night for an evening of networking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.