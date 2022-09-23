THE next generation of the agricultural industry gathered at the Windsor Hotel in South Perth on Saturday night for an evening of networking.
About 40 people attended the AgConnectWA event which was the first hosted by the group's new committee in Perth this year.
The theme of the night was 'anyone can ag' with three guest speakers - GrainGrowers Limited grower engagement officer WA, Alan Meldrum, CBH Group manager government and industry relations Kellie Toddman and Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager south WA, Justin Lynn - giving their story on how they ended up in the industry, despite not having been brought up on a farm.
It led to a lively discussion on what needs to be done to attract more people who don't have a typical country upbringing into the agriculture industry.
AgConnectWA has had a real focus this year on taking its networking events to the regions, with a sundowner held in Northam in June and Walkaway in August.
The next event will be held in Merredin on October 14.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.