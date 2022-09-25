Farm Weekly

CQUniversity Agri-tech highlights lack of ag understanding

By Bree Swift
September 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag knowledge is lacking in children

A NEW survey of more than 5000 primary and secondary students across Australia has identified a lack of agricultural knowledge among young people, highlighting a need for a national agricultural education framework.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.