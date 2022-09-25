Ag knowledge is lacking in children

A NEW survey of more than 5000 primary and secondary students across Australia has identified a lack of agricultural knowledge among young people, highlighting a need for a national agricultural education framework.
In the biggest survey of its kind, CQUniversity Agri-tech education and extension research team, led by Amy Cosby, tested students' knowledge of agriculture, with the results finding many regarded it to be a low tech industry and they had a limited awareness of the careers available.
Agriculture as a subject is not a mandatory inclusion in most Australian schools, except in New South Wales, where it is part of the compulsory curriculum in years 7 and 8.
Four in five primary students and three in five secondary students believed commercial milking of cows occurred by hand rather than machine, and many students only recognised traditional roles such as that of a 'farmer' and 'beekeeper' as being jobs available in the sector.
Dr Cosby said if students were not shown an accurate vision of modern agriculture they would be unlikely to recognise that agricultural jobs could be highly skilled, well paid and possibly located outside rural areas.
The results also highlighted the importance of including regular exposure to farming activities in agriculture programs for Australian schools.
"Virtual experiences and online resources are important, but nothing beats exposing students to agricultural workplaces in real life and to people who work in these careers," Dr Cosby said.
The findings will be used to inform the agri-tech education and extension team's evidence-based education programs.
More locally, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is collaborating with the Department of Education and Training and Workforce Development on the PRIMED project, which aims to increase awareness of careers in primary industries, increase related education in secondary schools and increase the number of students undertaking further education related to the field.
DPIRD workforce capability manager Brad Armstrong said the curriculum had been written for years seven to 10 and was designed so that it could be incorporated in WA's existing STEM subject curriculum.
"As part of the PRIMED project, DPIRD ha the Careers in Food and Fibre (CiFF) initiative," Mr Armstrong said.
"CiFF is a student outreach program that attends careers and skills expos, facilitates incursions and excursions for schools and provides online information to more accurately reflect real careers and the associated pathways in primary industries."
Mr Armstrong said young people visiting the upcoming Perth Royal Show would also be able to learn more about the importance of soil science and biosecurity underpinning food production at the DPIRD display.
"Technology is rapidly evolving and the primary industries of tomorrow are evolving with it," he said.
"It is essential to develop the next generation workforce, without which access to safe, sustainable and healthy food will decline, food prices will increase and we will become more dependent on foreign imports."
The full report from the CQUniversity survey is available at http://agri-techeducation.com/agknowledge-2021/
