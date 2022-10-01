Farm Weekly
$10,000 high for East Strathglen Merinos, Tambellup

By Kane Chatfield
October 1 2022 - 5:00am
With the $10,000 top-priced ram at the 33rd annual East Strathglen on-property ram sale at Tambellup last Friday were Russell McKay (left), Elders stud stock, East Strathglen stud co-principal Rowland Sprigg and Elders auctioneer James Culleton. Mr McKay purchased the ram on behalf of Barry Shackley & Co, Woodanilling.

VALUES reached $10,000 to headline strong overall results at East Strathglen Merino and Poll Merino stud's 33rd annual on-property ram sale at Tambellup last Friday.

