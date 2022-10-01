Farm Weekly
Values reach $4800 for Mianelup Merinos

By Brooke Littlewood
October 1 2022 - 10:00am
With the top-priced $4800 ram sold at the annual Mianelup stud ram sale at Gnowangerup, were Elders Gnowangerup representative James Culleton (left), Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson holding daughter Celeste with partner Marthe dArgentre and niece Phoebe Marwood. The the 102 kilogram sire was secrured by VM & ML Bolt of Corrigin.

BIGGER-framed rams with heavy-cutting, stylish white wool were pick of the pen at Mianelup Merino stud's annual ram sale.

