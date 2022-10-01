BIGGER-framed rams with heavy-cutting, stylish white wool were pick of the pen at Mianelup Merino stud's annual ram sale.
Buyers knew what they wanted and weren't afraid to spend top dollar - nudging the Gnowangerup-based stud into on-property record sale territory with an average of $2043.
Carried by an impressive line-up of 122 Poll Merinos, the sale went bang-bang from Elders auctioneer Nathan King's first call and remained consistent throughout.
Depth within the catalogue was a testament to Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson's quality line-up of rams, so too was the $4800 peak in lot 30.
While it may not have been last year's $11,500 top, it was still up on $3700 on 2020.
In the homeward stretch, bids of up to $2500 were still being offered.
Mr King said Mianelup offered an exceptional line-up of rams, which received many compliments from clients.
"The rams penned had plenty of frame and quality, crimpy cut, white wool," Mr King said.
"This is a winning combination producers always appreciate.
"We are seeing rams with white wool and longer staple length sell best."
He said Mr Richardson's commitment to clientele was further cemented through the investment of an $80,000 sire from an Eastern States' stud breeder.
Mr Richardson was equally pleased with the results and thanked clients for their ongoing support.
This season, he said changes were made in fat and muscle figures and fleece weight in a percentage of the flock.
"I think everyone got what they were chasing and are happy with how the product is performing," Mr Richardson said.
"We pride ourselves on the fact our rams are all presented out of the paddock.
"No feeders, no shedding, they've had a lot of rain on them and the wool has held up."
Mr Richardson said his latest $80,000 investment was a very well made and balanced ram, with beautiful wool and the right amount of it.
READ MORE RAM SALE STORIES
He said it was built for both Mianelup and the client's flocks.
"We want to keep doing what we are doing, but are also always looking to improve," Mr Richardson said.
Few needed convincing of quality in the rams penned, with 115 of the offered 122 cleared by 18 buyers.
Peaking in lot 30 was buyer VM & ML Bolt, Corrigin.
The top-priced, bright, white-woolled Poll had August 30 wool tests with 22.8 micron, 3.3 standard deviation (SD) and 14.4 coefficient of variation (CV).
It expressed further results of 95 per cent eye muscle depth (EMD) and 113pc greasy fleece weight (GFW).
The Bolts purchased the sire, along with three others further on in the book for an average of $2100.
Rosalie and Jeff Baxter, east Katanning, also had a big day, securing two $4300 sires and paid the second highest price.
The couple purchased five rams in the first 15 pens for an average of $3960.
They run 1300 head of Merinos and have gradually transitioned from horned to Polls.
Ms Baxter's flock has been of Mianelup bloodlines since it was overseen by her father in the mid 1970s.
She took over the family farm in 1998 and carried on the breeding tradition.
"We were looking for rams with nice, white wool and a bigger frame," Ms Baxter said.
"These are higher in micron than we have purchased before, but that is reflected in the season.
"Elliot also has transitioned from horned to Polls and has done a great job.
"His rams have such a great temperament."
Mr Baxter said, "it was a very even line up, which made it difficult to choose an elite ram because they were all so close in quality".
"They are a good dual purpose animal in both wool and meat - this is exactly what we wanted," he said.
The two top-priced rams of the Baxters' pick were in lots nine and 15.
Lot nine held results of 22.2 micron, 3.3 SD and 15.4 CV, and 107pc EMD and 116pc GFW.
Meanwhile, lot 15 recorded 22.8 micron, 3.4 SD, 14.8 CV, 113pc EMD and 129pc GFW.
Outside of the sale, Mr Richardson has been classing the Baxters' ewe hoggets since their stud consultant - the late Ken Littlejohn - passed away.
"It is a package for us and good for Elliot because he can see what his rams are producing in the style of sheep we have," Ms Baxter said.
The rams will be put to use in February.
Volume buyer on the day was regular purchaser Paul Cunningham, KJ Cunningham & Co, Tambellup.
Mr Cunningham has been using Mianelup as his main source of rams for the past six years.
He purchased 25 rams, to a top of $3300 and an average of $2160.
The two top-priced rams of his selection were found in lot three - with results of 21.7 micron, 3.9 SD, 17.8 CV, 102pc EMD, 100pc GFW - and lot 26 with 17.4 micron, 3.1 SD, 18 CV, 105pc EMD and 111pc GFW.
Mr Cunningham said he wanted rams with a bigger frame and style, which were good doers and heavy cutting with stylish, white wool.
"We mate about 4000 ewes to Merinos and 1200 cast for age ewes to White Suffolks," Mr Cunningham said.
"White Suffolks are joined in mid-January and Merinos on February 1.
"We know these rams do well in our country, that's why we keep coming back."
Also having a significant impact was CH & ER Gibbs & Sons, Kojonup, but for different reasons than usual.
They purchased six rams, including lot 82 for $1500, with funds set to be donated to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day in support of the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
Alan Price, Wandering, secured 10 rams for an average of $1210, while Richwood Farms, Redcliffs, Victoria, and John Scott & Son secured eight for averages of $1775 and $2325 respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.