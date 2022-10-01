Farm Weekly
Woolkabin sale tops $7000 at Woodanilling

By Jodie Rintoul
October 1 2022 - 11:00pm
With the $7000 top-priced ram at the Woolkabin on-property ram sale at Woodanilling last week were stud co-principal Eric Patterson (left), Elders stud stock representative and Woolkabin classer Kevin Broad, buyers George and Rowan Lavender, Lavender Farming Co, Williams and Woolkabin stud co-principal Chris Patterson.

AS Australia commemorated the Queen's passing with a public holiday recently, it didn't deter buyers from turning out in force at the Woolkabin on-property ram sale at Woodanilling, where they pushed prices to a high of $7000 for a Poll Merino ram.

