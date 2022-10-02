Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Stockdale White Suffolk ram makes $3100 at York

By Tamara Hooper
October 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two Poll Dorset stud sires pictured were offered at the Stockdale ram sale, York and both sold to the breed high of $2900. With the rams were Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry (left), Elders livestock trainee Amber Lewis, Stockdale stud co-principal Brenton Fairclough, one of the top ram buyers, Allen Lawrence, Canternatting Poll Dorset stud, Southern Brook, Stockdale co-principal Laurie Fairclough, Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist, Michael ONeill, holding Harry Fairclough, 2, and Belwyn Fairclough holding, Piper Fairclough, 4.

THE sun was shining, the rams were waiting and the shed was full of enthusiastic buyers at the 13th annual Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset on-property ram sale at York.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.