THE sun was shining, the rams were waiting and the shed was full of enthusiastic buyers at the 13th annual Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset on-property ram sale at York.
While some may consider the number 13 to be unlucky, this was not the case for the Fairclough family with the sterling results of their sale proving their commitment to breeding quality rams for their clients garnering success.
A large contingent of 45 registered buyers packed into the shed, giving themselves the best chance to secure their genetics from the 164 rams on offer across the two breeds.
While Stockdale has a very strong repeat and regular client base, this year there were a few new buyers in the fray, adding more punch to what has customarily been a strong performing stud on the annual on-property ram sale calendar.
With this added competition, it was no wonder then that the consistency of prices from start to finish not only mirrored the standard of breeding but also the confidence of buyers in the Stockdale bloodline.
Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said the 97 per cent overall clearance was similar to last year, while the marked increase in average prices across the offering was in keeping with the noticeable trend of this ram selling season
"It was a very pleasing sale," Mr Curry said.
"The demand for White Suffolks was again exceedingly strong.
"It was great to see repeat and return buyers supporting the sale, with new buyers from Geraldton and Esperance, who enjoyed the sale and quality of the rams presented.
"All buyers purchased with confidence and this created solid competition throughout the catalogue."
All rams were offered with their accompanying LambPlan Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs), measured on September 1 and the raw data listed was conducted by Stock Scan on September 13, and the pedigrees were listed in detail, providing buyers with the full suite of knowledge about each sire.
As is customary, the White Suffolks were first to enter the sale ring, kicking off firmly with two stud sires, then 120 flock rams followed.
It was pen two that was driven to the highest price of the day at $3100.
The big White Suffolk stud sire was a single birth, on April 30, 2021, to sire Rene 180126 and out of dam RP 150393.
The raw data showed the impressive ram, weighed 121 kilograms (kg), had a fat 4.1 millimetres (mm) and an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 46mm.
The LambPlan ASBVs showed 9.3 weaning weight (WWT), 15.06 post weaning weight (PWWT), -0.22 post weaning fat (PFAT), 1.49 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and 136.12 terminal carcase plus (TCP) index.
With its PWWT and PFAT in the top 50 per cent of rams Australia wide, it was sure to attract plenty of interest.
The ram was the sole purchase by regular client Brad Bassett, RJ & LJ Bassett, Brookton, who has been buying rams from Stockdale for over a decade.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Brookton agent Stephen Keatley said Mr Bassett knew what he wanted.
"He was looking for stud rams to use within his own nucleus flock," Mr Keatley said.
"The rams figures were great, the size and structure, coupled with these made it an easy decision."
Shifting into the 120 White Suffolk flock rams, the pace of the sale did not slow, resulting in a full clearance, $1800 top price and an impressive $1311 average price that was an increase of almost $300 on last year, while grossing $157,300, an increase of $32,900 on the previous year.
The White Suffolk flock rams reached a top price of $1800, for the sire in pen 19 that was a single birth on April 29, 2021, by sire Rene 180126 and out of dam 160166.
The big ram weighed in at 126kg, with 6.4mm fat, 44mm EMD and ASBVs of 8.75 WWT, 13.51 PWWT, -0.09 PFAT, 0.91 PEMD and 129.52 TCP.
The ram was purchased by new client Wallbrook Farms, Esperance, which was also the volume buyer on the day.
It was Elders, Esperance agent Callum O'Neill, who purchased a total of nine rams on behalf of Wallbrook Farms, to the sale top of $1800 and an average of $1411.
He said Wallbrook Farms was chasing quick maturing genetics.
"They were looking for fast growing attributes, with plenty of stretch because they sell all their lambs as stores," Mr O'Neill said.
OTHER RAM SALE RELATED NEWS
The single biggest volume buyer of the day was repeat buyer Chris Luelf, Falconhurst Grazing, York, with his 11 White Suffolk flock rams reaching a top of $1400 five times and a very healthy average of $1300.
Purchasing 16 White Suffolk flock rams in total, was Elders, Geraldton representative Tom Page who said he was buying on behalf of two clients who were new to the sale, with one client buying 10 rams to a top of $1700 and an average of $1420, and the other buying six rams to a top of $1300, twice, for an average of $1233.
Mr Page said the clients wanted good White Suffolk rams.
"They were looking for well put together White Suffolks, with good figures," Mr Page said.
"They are both first time buyers."
Adding to the vast list of volume buyers was Mt Bebb Farm, Shackleton, with its purchase of eight rams, all at $1200 each, while Kilreaney Farms, Kojonup also took home eight rams to a top of $1400 and and average of $1250.
Limbikani and Northbourne Farming, York, both left the sale with seven rams apiece to tops of $1500 and $1300, five times, respectively, and averages of $1386 and $1271.
The Poll Dorset offering included two stud rams and 40 flock rams, with both stud rams selling to an equal top price for the breed of $2900, the flock rams peaked at $1200, twice, and the overall flock ram average was $986, which was up by about $60 from the last sale.
Taking the honours of achieving the equal top price, first, was lot 123, born on May 3, 2021, by sire Gooramma 190678, out of Dam 170164.
The big 131kg sire measured 5.8mm fat, 47.5mm EMD, with ASBVs of 8.72 WWT, 12.73 PWWT, -0.32 PFAT, 1.35 PEMD and 130.95 TCP.
Knocked down to regular top price buyer, Brad Alp,
R & B Alp, Gingin, as his only purchase at the sale.
He said he was interested in the sire from inspection as it was a new line for his breeding program.
"The ram had new bloodlines that we haven't got," Mr Alp said.
"The eye muscle was also really good.
"We really enjoy buying rams off the Faircloughs, because they do all the hard work and we get to buy a ram that performs."
The very next pen was occupied by a ram born on June 4, 2021, by sire Stockdale 160140, out of Dam 180067.
Weighing 131kg, the equal $2900 top-priced sire measured 5.4mm fat, 47.5mm EMD, with ASBV figures of 9.59 WWT, 14.23 PWWT, -0.63 PFAT, 0.93 PEMD and 133.35 TCP.
Winning the bidding on the second ram was Allen Lawrence, AJ & CM Lawrence, Canternatting Poll Dorset stud, Southern Brook.
Mr Lawrence said he felt the ram was a really good choice for their own stud.
"He had plenty of length and plenty of meat on him," Mr Lawrence said.
"He is a good upstanding ram and is good on his feet.
"He will be a good outcross for our stud."
Shifting to the final 40 rams for the sale, the Poll Dorset flock ram offering and the $1200 equal top priced rams were sold immediately post the two stud rams.
Lot 125, was born on May 5, 2021, by sire Stockdale 160140, out of Dam 190095, tipping the scales at 135kg, with 5.6mm fat, 44mm EMD and ASBVs of 9.32 WWT, 13.94 PWWT, -0.38 PFAT, 1.0 PEMD and 130.84 TCP.
The ram was bought by Gilba Downs, Southern Cross, as their only Poll Dorset sire purchase.
They purchased two White Suffolk flock rams earlier in the sale.
Rounding out the $2900 top-priced Poll Dorset flock rams was lot 126, born on May 21, 2021 by sire Stockdale 180032 out of Dam 170029, the 125kg ram measured 4.8mm fat, 44.5mm EMD and had ASBVs of 7.37 WWT, 11.26 PWWT, -0.32 PFAT, 2.24 PEMD and 137.59 TCP.
David Maddock, WE & D Maddock, Moorine Rock, purchased the ram and was also the single biggest volume buyer of the day overall, with his purchase of 14 Poll Dorset rams, to a top price of $1200 and an average of $979.
Mr Maddock said they have been regular clients of the Fairclough's for over 20 years.
"We put the Poll Dorsets over Merinos," Mr Maddock said.
"We mate about 1800 Merino ewes to crossbreds.
"We like the Stockdale ram's size and frame.
"We have had really good results this year, with the average weight of lambs 28kg (dressed) for the first pull of 508 lambs.
"This gives you an idea of how good the genetics are."
At the final call of the sale Daliak Estate, York, wound up volume buyers across the two breeds in the catalogue, having purchased four White Suffolk and six Poll Dorset rams, equating to 10 rams total to a top of $1300, twice, for an overall average of $1100.
Stockdale stud co-principal Laurie Fairclough said they were very happy with the results of their sale.
"We are very thankful for the constant support of our repeat and regular buyers and the support of new buyers," Mr Fairclough said.
