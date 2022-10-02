Farm Weekly
Golden Hill White Suffolk tops at $6000

By Kyah Peeti
October 2 2022 - 5:00am
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis (left), with Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill, buyer of the $6000 top price White Suffolk ram, Brian Barrows, Yaminga White Suffolk stud, Borden, Yaminga stud adviser John Banks, Albany, Golden Hill stud principal Nathan Ditchburn and Elders Dumbleyung/Lake Grace agent Graeme Taylor.

STRONG support from long-term and new buyers, along with a quality line-up of rams at the annual Golden Hill on-property ram sale at North Kukerin last week ensured another successful clearance.

