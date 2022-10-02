Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Keetlen Valley values climb to $5300 at Newdegate

By Kyah Peeti
October 2 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $5300 top-priced ram at last weeks Keetlen Valley on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Newdegate, were stud co-principal Keith Hams (left), buyers Dwight and Dale Ness, PW & TA Ness, Newdegate, who were also volume buyers in the sale and Nutrien Livestock, Lake Grace representative, Tyson Prater.

PROVIDING a quality line-up of rams, the Hams family hosted its 23rd annual Keetlan Valley on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Newdegate recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.