PROVIDING a quality line-up of rams, the Hams family hosted its 23rd annual Keetlan Valley on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Newdegate recently.
The family's hospitality and breeding knowledge ensured a lot of old and new customers left the sale happy.
The Hams family spoiled their guests yet again, providing a large spread of fresh rolls, cakes and refreshments for buyers and onlookers.
There were 20 registered buyers who were eager to secure the Keetlan Valley genetics, two more than last year.
The offering included 96 Poll Merino rams which matched last year's offering.
This year the stud sold 92 rams under the hammer to an average of $2130, which was up $485 on last year, with one passed in ram selling immediately after the sale, taking the sales clearance to 97 per cent.
Nutrien Livestock, Katanning agent and auctioneer Mark Warren was very pleased with the outcome of the sale.
"The sale went extremely well," Mr Warren said.
"The sheep this year showed a lot more weight and more nourishment in the wool.
"The line-up of ram was very even, from pen one right through to the end.
"We had some good repeat buyers in attendance and also some new buyers, which ensured the solid sale result for the stud.
"Overall it was a great sale and the sheep were magnificent and had bright white wools."
There was plenty of spirited bidding and strong buyer support early, setting the tone for the rest of the catalogue, including the $5300 top-priced ram which was sold in pen 16.
It was told to long-time clients and the day's volume buyers Dwight and Dale Ness, PW & TA Ness, Newdegate, who took home a team of 14 rams at an average of $2586.
Their $5300 gem had wool figures of 19.7 micron, 3.5 SD, 17.8 CV and a 99.8pc comfort factor (CF).
Dwight Ness said he was pleased with the rams he secured.
"Our top-priced ram in particular was bought because of his frame size, that's what we're after," Mr Ness said.
"He has good wool quality too.
"We will be using him over our Keetlan Valley Merino ewes."
Second top price buyers were K & S Vaux & Co, Ongerup, who bought only one ram for the day at $4700.
The second top-priced ram was found in pen one and had wool figures of 18.5 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.6 CV and a 100pc CF.
Return buyers Rob and Kim Newman, RG & KR Newman, Newdegate, also dominated the clerking sheets in terms of numbers and weren't afraid to chase their selections either.
The Newman family paid an average of $3800 for eight rams and paid to a top of $4100, four times.
Their first $4100 ram, bought from pen four, had wool figures of 20.4, 3.3 SD, 16 CVD and a 99.6pc CF.
Also purchasing eight rams was Wattledale Estate, Newdegate, and RJ & AM Squibb, Tambellup.
Wattledale Estate paid an average of $2325, while the Squibb family averaged $1925 across their selections.
The Davies family, DN & SJ Davies, Kulin, managed to secure a team of seven rams at an average of $1729 and paid to a top of $2000.
Also taking home a team of seven rams was Hy-Yakka Farms, Newdegate, paying to a top of $1700 and averaging $1543.
Return buyers JW Smart & Co, Albany, took home six rams, paying to a top of $1800 and averaging $1517.
Keetlen Valley stud co-principal Keith Hams was thrilled with the outcome of the family's sale.
"We were really pleased to see our return buyers back again this year," Mr Hams said.
"We also had a few new buyers this year which was also pleasing to see.
"The top price was better than what we have had before and our average was really positive too.
"It was a really positive sale all round."
