KANE and Sarsha Wetherall's Bandeeka Blacks black Simmental stud, Boyanup, claimed both titles in the junior interbreed calf award at the 2022 Perth Royal Show.
Super classy heifer Bandeeka Blacks Tequila, aged five months and six days, started the stud's dream run, claiming the heifer title against three others and went on to be sashed the WA Santa Gertrudis Cattleman's Association sponsored supreme champion.
Runner up was Tullibardine Angus, Albany.
Her stablemate, Bandeeka Blacks Tonka, aged five months and 16 days, beat seven others to win the bull class.
Runner-up was a Murdoch University Shorthorn.
Tequila is an AI calf by Bullock Hills Hamish and out of Bandeeka Blacks Roxy, while Tonka is by Bandeeka Blacks Nilo out of Bandeeka Blacks Kiss.
The pedigree of both includes Bandeeka Blacks Heaven, itself a previous supreme interbreed calf champion at the Perth Royal Show.
Judges Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais and Toblo Droughtmaster studs, Tallagalla, Queensland and Glenn Trout, Moorunga Angus stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, said they were two outstanding and similar calves, jumping out of their skins with health and obviously getting plenty of milk from their mothers.
"We made it pretty hard for ourselves in then having to separate them for supreme," Mr Trout told the assembled crowd.
"We wondered about letting them go and see who would be caught first, but we have gone with the heifer today for the top award.
"They've both got plenty of muscle, but to get that degree of muscle in a heifer while retaining softness and femininity is pretty special."
