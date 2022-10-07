Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Bandeeka Blacks black Simmental stud, Boyanup, wins junior interbreed calf award at the 2022 Perth Royal Show

By Wendy Gould
October 7 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the champion heifer and supreme champion interbreed calf, Bandeeka Blacks Tequila, were Wendy Gould (left), representing sponsors the WA Santa Gertrudis Cattlemens Association, judges Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais and Toblo Droughtmaster studs, Tallagalla, Queensland and Glenn Trout, Moorunga Angus stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria and Bandeeka Blacks stud co-principal Sarsha Wetherall, Boyanup.

KANE and Sarsha Wetherall's Bandeeka Blacks black Simmental stud, Boyanup, claimed both titles in the junior interbreed calf award at the 2022 Perth Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.