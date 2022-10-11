Farm Weekly
Tony Collins added as new broker and auctioneer to AWN team

By Mal Gill
October 11 2022 - 10:30am
AWN State wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook (left), with the latest addition to his wool broking team, Tony Collins.

AS part of a plan to grow its Western Australian operations, AWN has added broker and auctioneer Tony Collins to its local wool team.

