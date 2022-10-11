Microns determine wool centre demand

With only 2383 bales on offer for the second day of week 13 - the third lowest WWC daily offering so far this selling season after 120 bales were withdrawn before the start of live auctions - price indicators for 19, 19.5, 20 and 21 micron Merino fleece market segments stopped sliding and registered gains of between 2 cents per kilogram clean (19.5 micron) and 14c/kg (20 micron) by the end of trading.