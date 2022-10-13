Farm Weekly
$20,500 for Bradford family's Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite, Popanyinning

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 13 2022 - 6:00am
Hillcroft Farms stud principal Dawson Bradford (left), with AuctionsPlus WA co-ordinator Zoe Macfarlan, Orange, NSW, Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling, Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Steve Wright and Dawson Bradford holding the $20,500 top-priced ram at last weeks Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite on-property sale at Popanyinning. The ram was bought through AuctionsPlus by Matthew Wood, Culgoa stud, Goodooga, New South Wales.

THERE were more incredible scenes at the Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite production sale where ram prices peaked at $20,500 and stock were distributed to every mainland state in Australia during a mammoth five-hour selling session.

